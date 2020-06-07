Fourth of July weekend shootings leave 7 dead, 15 injured in St. Louis

The youngest victim is a 4-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS — It was a violent Fourth of July weekend in St. Louis.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 22 people were shot in the city. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Five of the victims were children, one of whom was killed.

The youngest victim was a 4-year-old boy, who was critically injured.

Here's a chronological breakdown of every shooting, according to incident reports from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Friday

At around 1:40 a.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the ankle while walking on the 5400 block of Shreve Avenue. A bullet also went through the home of a 67-year-old woman, who was not injured.

At around 12:13 p.m., 25-year-old Steven Joseph, Jr. was shot to death at Quick Shop One Market on Natural Bridge Avenue. Police announced Monday that 20-year-old Sheldon Spires has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Joseph's death.

At around 2:40 p.m., 18-year-old Bander Abdel-Majed was shot and killed in the 4100 block of N. Grand. He was taken to a hospital by private conveyance, where he was pronounced dead.

At 8:12 p.m.,17-year-old Kevon Watson was found shot to death inside a home on the 6000 block of Garesche Avenue.

At 9:20 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was shot in the face after an altercation on the 900 block of Manhattan Place. A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were also struck in the face with a gun.

Saturday

At around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 700 block of Thrush Avenue for a report of a suspicious person inside a car. Officers found a man dead inside the car with gunshot wounds. His identity hasn't been released. A homicide investigation is underway.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of S. Spring Avenue and found 42-year-old John Young III lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene; he told police he had shot Young after confronting him over personal matters.

Just before 6 p.m., a man arrived at an area hospital after he was shot in the hip on the 4400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He told police he'd been walking down the street when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

At 7:09 p.m., police responded to a shooting and found a man lying on the sidewalk with puncture wounds on the 500 block of DeBaliviere Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity hasn't been released. A homicide investigation is underway.

At around 10 p.m., a 4-year-old boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet on the 4200 block of Page Avenue in the Vandeventer neighborhood. He was taken by private conveyance to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. His vitals were unstable. Police do not have information on any possible suspects.

At 10:48 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot in the wrist while standing outside of a car on Bircher Boulevard at Queens Avenue.

At 11:15 p.m., a 7-year-old girl, a 45-year-old woman and a 25-year-old were shot on the 1100 block of E. Gano. They had been standing outside when two suspects fired shots at them from an alley, police said.

At 11:20 p.m., a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were shot on the 1300 block of Hogan Street. The 14-year-old told police he was standing in Murphy Park when he heard gunshots and was grazed in the back by a bullet. The 17-year-old boy said he was driving on Hogan Street when he heard the shots and was struck in the leg.

At 11:20 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot on the 1500 block of Biddle Street. He told police he was driving in the area when an unknown suspect jumped out and fired shots at his vehicle, striking him in the leg. A 19-year-old man who was also in the car was not injured.

Sunday

At 12:30 a.m., a 43-year-old man was shot on the 800 block of Wall Street. He told police he had been in front of his driveway when the suspects drove by in a dark green pickup truck and shot at him. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Just after 1 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was shot in the arm on the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. She told police a silver four-door vehicle drove past her and fired the shots.

At 6:50 p.m., a man was shot in the arm and a woman was shot in the hand on the 1400 block of Peabody Court. They took themselves to the hospital.

At 8:23 p.m., a man in his 30s was shot and killed on the 1400 block of Angelica Street. His identity hasn't been released.

Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to contact the department's Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

