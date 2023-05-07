Fourth of July brings more gun violence to St. Louis

At least five separate shootings occurred in a matter of hours on July 4. One person was killed, and six others were injured.

ST. LOUIS — The night of July 4 began with the sound of fireworks booming in the city of St. Louis and ended with the sound of gunshots banging.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, at least five separate shootings occurred in a matter of hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. One person was killed, and six others were injured.

Police said two people were shot at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue. The first victim suffered gunshot wounds to his head and foot, and the second victim was also shot in the foot. Both were conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

At about midnight, police said a victim was found shot in the chest in the 5100 block of Dresden Avenue. He was conscious and breathing.

At about 12:10 a.m., officers discovered a woman shot in the abdomen in the area of South 7th and Gratiot streets. She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to a local hospital, but a homicide investigation was requested.

Just after 12:30 a.m., a deadly shooting took place in the 4100 block of Chippewa Street. Two victims were found shot in the back, and one of the victims was not breathing. A homicide investigation was requested.

Then, at about 2:30 a.m., a person suffered a graze wound to the head in the area of Market and 9th streets. She was conscious and breathing, police said.

No other details were available as of Wednesday morning. 5 On Your Side will update this story as we learn more.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.