Fourth victim alleges sex crimes against Navy Reservist

Ephriam Granderson, 52, was charged in March with 12 felony sex crimes against three victims, who were all ages 9-16 when allegedly assaulted in 1993-2003

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The U.S. Navy Reservist charged with multiple sex crimes in St. Louis County going back to 1993 had four more charges brought against him after a fourth victim came forward, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office said Thursday.

There are now 16 charges against Ephriam Granderson, 52, who was taken into custody in March in Atlanta by the U.S. Marshals Service after getting off a flight from South Korea, where he was stationed.

Granderson posted bond at 10% of $200,000 over the state’s objection. Initially bond was set at $200,000 cash only.

In March, Granderson was charged with two counts of first-degree statutory rape, four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, four counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, one count of rape and one count of sodomy. All 12 of the counts are felonies.

The county was aware of three victims, all girls between 9 and 16 years old at the time of the alleged crimes. The county prosecutor did not divulge details of the fourth victim.

The crimes against the three original victims by Granderson were alleged committed between 1993 and 2003.

According to charging documents in March, Granderson had sex with each of the girls on multiple occasions.