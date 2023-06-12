Bank ATM thieves make off with 'undetermined' amount of cash in Washington, Missouri

The thieves were last seen running East on 8th Street and made off with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Thieves used a stolen pickup truck early Monday morning to rip open an ATM at a bank in Washington, Missouri.

The Washington Police Department said it received an alarm call at 3:39 a.m. at the Bank of Franklin County, located at 900 East 8th St. Officers arrived two minutes later and found the ATM broken into.

An 1999 Chevrolet Silverado reported stolen out of Washington was found parked and running nearby on 8th Street. The lights were on, and a "heavy-duty chain" was attached to the hitch, police said.

