Man driving stolen car leads police on high-speed chase in Franklin County

The driver got out of the car and tried to run from police

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in Franklin County Friday night.

A Franklin sheriff's deputy was working traffic enforcement in the Gray Summit area when he noticed the driver of a black Kia did not have headlights on, according to a news release from the department. The deputy turned on his emergency lights and tried to make a traffic stop.

The driver took off.

The deputy started a pursuit and speeds reached about 100 miles per hour. The deputy stopped chasing the driver "due to the suspect's behavior," the release said. The driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole near the 2300 block of West Osage.

As the deputy was coming up on the scene, the driver got out of the car and ran. The deputy chased him and arrested him.

The Kia had been reported stolen out of Jefferson County.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Ryan Crenshaw, was taken to the hospital and released after an exam. He was later taken to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility.

Crenshaw, who is from Cuba, Missouri, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving, speeding and operating a motor vehicle with no valid license.