'I just hope they catch the killer': Franklin County father wants answers in death of son, son's girlfriend

"I loved my son. He and his girlfriend didn't deserve this," said Ronald Cline Sr.

PACIFIC, Mo. — "It's just hard to deal with," said Ronald Cline Sr.

You can see the pain in Cline's eyes and hear it in his voice.

"It just ruins lives something terrible," said the father.

The Franklin County dad cannot believe his 39-year-old son Ronald Cline Jr. and his son's 34-year-old girlfriend Leslie Barstow are both now gone.

"It's killing me. I loved that kid," said Cline's dad.

Cline said around 7:30 Wednesday night he heard lots of commotion.

He then dashed outside his home and saw Ron in his truck.

"He came flying up here and bounced off my car," said Cline's father.

He says his son then crashed his truck into their garage. The frantic father opened the driver side door and saw Ron had been shot in his head.

"And my son was lying face down and I tried to raise him up and I tried to do mouth to mouth on him," recalled Cline.

But, Ron died.

His girlfriend, who was also shot, later died at a hospital.

"I opened the door where she was at and she was moaning and crying," said Cline.

Leslie had a 14-year-old son and a 15-year-old daughter.

Ron Jr. worked for a water sprinkler company.

The couple lived with Ron's dad for the last five years.

"He was worried about something. Somebody was after him, but he never would tell me who," said the man's father.

Cline said his son often carried large amounts of money on him.

He believes the killer also stole $20,000 in cash from Ron Jr.

"It was deliberately done. I don't know if it was for the backpack and all the stuff he had in it or a grudge. I don't know," said Cline.

Cline also told 5 On Your Side by the time he ran outside, the shooter sped out of his driveway, down a dirt road and got away.

"I just don't know what I'm gonna do. I now have to bury my only son and sell our home. I just hope they catch the person who did this," said the Franklin County dad.

Cline said he told detectives the shooter took off in a white car.

As of tonight, investigators haven't released any new details.