Franklin County admits to producing child pornography with hidden camera

Gabriel Trevino admitted to putting a hidden camera in a woman's home

ST. LOUIS — A Franklin County man entered a guilty plea on Wednesday for the production of child pornography.

Gabriel Trevino, a 35-year-old Franklin County man, pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with a 2019 incident.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of Eastern Missouri, the plea agreement said Trevino was living at the home of a woman he was in a relationship with between Nov. 11 and Nov.18, 2019.

The woman found a hidden camera with an SD card in a slot on the side of a picture frame in her children’s bedroom.

She found there were 300 video files, including some of her minor children after she took the picture frame to a computer store. She said some of the videos of her children showed their private areas.

On Nov. 18, the woman called the St. Louis County Police Department. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Trevino admitted to putting the picture frame in the bathroom of the home in order to record the woman, but he also admitted that he knew he would record the woman’s children in the bathroom as well.

The charge of production of child pornography carries a maximum penalty of no more than 30 years in prison and a fine of no more than $250,000.

Trevino is set to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2021.

The St. Louis County Police Department, the Washington Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case.