St. Louis man charged with statutory rape of 14-year-old he met on Tinder

Franklin County deputies responding to a call for a suspicious vehicle found the two partially nude inside a car

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man has been charged with the statutory rape of a 14-year-old who police said he met on the dating app Tinder.

A warrant was issued against Donovan Patrick Walker, 25, on a charge of second-degree statutory rape, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said.

On Tuesday, a concerned citizen in Villa Ridge reported a suspicious vehicle near Lake Cottage Court and Bridgewater Chase Lane. Responding deputies found Walker and the girl partially nude inside a car, the sheriff's office said.

Evidence inside the car suggested the two had sexual intercourse, police said.

An investigation determined that Walker met the girl on Tinder a month ago and continued to talk to her over the past month through Snapchat. The conversations turned explicit and the two exchanged photos.

Detectives discovered that the two had met several times and Walker had recorded a meeting with her the previous night. In the video, police said Walker asked her several times how old she was, and she replied that she was 14 years old.

Walker's bond is set at $150,000 cash only. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking any minors who have communicated with him to contact them to speak with detectives.