Franklin County woman sentenced to 64 months in prison for conspiring to distribute meth

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A Franklin County woman was sentenced to 64 months in prison for conspiring to distribute meth.

According to court documents, Reanna Campbell, 26, along with Joshua Spencer, 26, sold crystal meth in the St. Louis Metropolitan area, as well as in Franklin County and Jefferson County.

Spencer is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 28.

During the investigation, Campbell and Spencer crashed a vehicle while fleeing police near the I-44 entrance at South Elm Avenue in Webster Groves and ran from the scene.