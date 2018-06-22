FREEBURG, Ill. — Police in St. Clair County, Ill., said they're searching for a driver who collided with a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, a woman struck a man walking along the 400 block of South State Street, and was thrown over the hood. The driver did not stop.

Police are searching for a white GMC Acadia, with possible front-end and hood damage. According to a Facebook post, the woman driving the car is believed to be middle-aged with blonde hair.

The police did not specify any injuries the man may have sustained.

If you witnessed the incident, or if you have any information, you're asked to contact the Freeburg Police Department at (618) 539-3132.

© 2018 KSDK