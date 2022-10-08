Friday shooting at Family Dollar leaves employee injured

A 38-year-old suffered gunshots to his legs and conveyed himself to an area hospital.

ST. LOUIS — A shooting Friday night at a store on St. Louis' South Broadway left one employee injured, and two suspects remained unidentified.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. Friday at the Family Dollar located at 4250 South Broadway.

In a statement to police, the store employee said the suspects, a man and a woman who appeared to be in their thirties, were "frequent shoplifters" who weren't allowed inside. When the woman entered the store, the employee confronted her, and they began arguing. Then, the male suspect produced a handgun and fired several shots at the employee.

The employee, a 38-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and conveyed himself to an area hospital.

Investigation into the shooting was ongoing as of Saturday morning.

