Rosebud community mourns Chief, leader, and protector Mason Griffith

ROSEBUD, Mo. — Charges have been filed against Kenneth Lee Simpson, who is accused of shooting two police officers in Hermann.

Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith died from his injuries, and Officer Adam Sullentrup is in critical condition.

Several charges, including first-degree murder, were filed on Tuesday. After a 16-hour standoff, Kenneth Lee Simpson was arrested wearing Griffith's handcuffs.

Griffith was the Chief of Police in Rosebud. He leaves behind his wife and two children. His whole community in Rosebud is mourning his loss.

“He was definitely one of the good ones," his longtime friend and former first responder Stephanie Baker said.

Half-mast flags and traces of blue tape fill what’s now empty in the town of Rosebud.

“I was talking to my husband about it and I said, ‘Mason works at Hermann, and he works night shift.’ And my heart sunk,” Baker said.

Baker worked with Griffith for years.

“It doesn’t matter if he worked for 12 hours and only slept for 2 hours. If we called him, he would come help," she said.

And now, like all of Rosebud, she is grieving her friend.

“He loved being a police officer, that’s what he always wanted to do," Baker said.

Now, the community is clinging to each other.

“Sometimes coping is sharing and knowing you’re not carrying it all," Rosebud Mayor Shannon Grus said.

She said the town has never had a Chief like Mason. She too, has an empty spot in her life now.

"I'm just gonna miss him. Walking in the door, big smile on his face," she said.

And so the little town of Rosebud is shaken, but not broken.

“His favorite thing to say to me was that Rosebud comes first," she said.

But they’re holding onto the best parts of Griffith: protector, husband, friend, leader, and father.

“He was such a good Dad. His son wanted to be just like him," Baker said.