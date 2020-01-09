'He was a big teddy bear' | Friends and fellow officers remember SLMPD officer Tamarris Bohannon

Bohannon is the second member of his police academy class to be shot and killed

ST. LOUIS — All afternoon St. Louis Metropolitan police officer Tamarris Bohannon's friends, fellow officers and complete strangers showed up to pay their respects after Bohannon was shot and killed in the line of duty over the weekend.

Now we are learning more about the man behind the badge.

Bohannon was part of Saint Louis Police Academy class 16-02, his classmates tell 5 On Your Side's Brandon Merano Bohannon was a "big teddy bear", "comedian" and an all around "amazing guy."

Fellow officers were spending most of the afternoon sharing stories of working with Bohannon or going through the academy with him.

"Loss, anger, that's what I've been feeling is a lot of anger," said Tower Grove resident Julie Burns.

She's angry over the weekend shooting death of Bohannon.

"I don't care what color you are, I don't care why you think you need to kill somebody but it has to stop. It's senseless, absolutely senseless," added Burns.

Burns didn't know Bohannon, she says she recognizes there are bad apples in every profession but a tragedy like this never should've happened.

"The majority of them are good, they save your live they come not knowing what they're getting their-selves into and that's what happened with this man here he just came," added Burns.

Now BackStoppers is stepping in to help Bohannon's wife and three children financially.

"Obviously they're hurt by this very badly but BackStoppers has been around 61 years and we as an organization I like to say will be with them forever," said BackStoppers chief Ron Batalle.

Bohannon's academy classmates were sitting around Monday afternoon sharing happy stories of Bo something Jeff Roorda says is a testament to his character.

"Fun guy to be around and appropriately self deprecating, didn't take himself too seriously but others did. This is a young police department and natural born leaders like Bo rise to the top," said Roorda.

Bohannon is the second person in his academy class to be killed in the line of duty.