ST. LOUIS — A fixture at Fieldhouse in the Grand Center area, longtime bar manager Donovan Callender, left work Saturday night just after 9.

He was headed down Olive Street, toward a restaurant parking lot when a driver slammed into him, leaving him on the ground to die.

The owner of Fieldhouse told 5 On Your Side he was worried there would be a fatal pedestrian accident since opening his business on North Theresa Street ten years ago.

Workers said the same at neighboring Moto Europa which sees a high volume of motorcyclists, especially on weekends during the summer.

"When we were on the other side of Locust, we noticed a pattern of just speeding vehicles up and down like crazy, actually," Phillip Anderson said.

Fieldhouse staff recommended speed bumps through their Grand Center streets, a move Anderson supports.

"I would love to see speed bumps here. I think it's important for safety and for everyone involved," Anderson said.

Police have reviewed surveillance video, and Callender's friends hope they have a lead.

A small silver lining for Callender's friends, they say Donovan was an organ donor. Five people received transplants from Callender.

More local news:

RELATED: #VintageKSDK: 21 years ago today, the St. Louis Arena came tumbling down

RELATED: Washington University researchers working on coronavirus vaccine

RELATED: St. Louis County doctor sentenced for prescribing drugs without examining patients