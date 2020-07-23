Person of interest taken into custody in connection with deadly Galleria shooting

Before taking the person of interest into custody, police said they were looking for three or four people who fled the scene

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An 18-year-old man was taken into custody late Wednesday night in connection with the deadly double shooting at the St. Louis Galleria Mall.

Police said one man was killed and another was injured in the shooting that occurred at around 12:35 Wednesday afternoon.

During a press conference at 4 p.m., St. Louis County police spokesperson Ben Granda said the man who died in the shooting was in his early 20s. His name has not been released. The other man who was shot remains hospitalized, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Granda said a dispute began inside the mall between two groups of people and led to the shooting. Granda said the relationship between the two groups of people is not known. It happened near the northwest portion of the mall, on the second floor near a pair of escalators.

Anyone with information on the man seen below should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or leave a tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

A man who spoke with 5 On Your Side said he was inside the mall on his lunch break when he heard three gunshots.

"I knew what it was right away," he said, adding that other people seemed confused at first before he saw people running away from the gunshots.

The man described the shooting as happening near the Champs store. He saw a group of people gathering around a victim at the bottom of an escalator. He said evidence at the scene appeared to indicate the man was shot at the top of the escalator on the second floor and then fell down to the stairs to the first floor.

5 On Your Side also reached out to several stores inside the mall. An employee at Forever 21 said they had to close their gates and shelter customers.

An employee at a nearby store said she heard several loud bangs that sounded like gunshots and then a security officer ran by and told her to lock the store’s gates and shelter in place.

A customer who was inside the mall told 5 On Your Side's Anne Allred that she was told to leave the building and said the shooting happened near the Champs Sports store.

Photos from the scene show fire trucks, ambulances and police SUVs on the parking lot of the mall in Richmond Heights. Several police cruisers were parked outside the entrance and police were directing traffic away from the mall.