Gas station employee in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with suspected thief

ST. LOUIS — A gas station clerk is in critical condition at an area hospital after he was shot by a man suspected of stealing from the gas station.

Police said the shooting happened at around 11:50 Monday night at the BP Gas Station on the 5000 block of Natural Bridge Avenue.

Police said the suspect, a 17-year-old, ran from the store after stealing from the store. The clerk then chased after and exchanged gunfire with the 17-year-old.

Police said an officer on an unrelated assignment saw the incident and was able to take the suspected thief into custody.

The clerk was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said he was listed in critical condition.

The suspect was not injured.