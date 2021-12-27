Gas station employee shot in face, injured in Sunday night robbery

Police said the clerk was shot in the face at the Quik Mart on the 9700 block of Lackland Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A gas station employee was shot in the face and injured in a robbery in Overland Sunday night.

Police said the clerk was shot in the face at the Quik Mart on the 9700 block of Lackland Road. Police said he was alert and talking when he was rushed to the hospital.

Police did not have an update on his condition Monday.

Investigators are looking for two men they said were involved.

Police said they found a car that they believe was involved in the robbery. It was previously reported stolen in St. Ann.

No other information about the incident was provided.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html