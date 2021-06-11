4 people younger than 18 arrested after robbery at gas station leads to deadly shooting

Derek Miller, 17, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Gerald Wiley. Three others were charged in juvenile court.

MADISON, Ill. — Four people under the age of 18 were arrested and charged in connection with the deadly Monday morning shooting of a man in Madison, Illinois.

In a press conference, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced 17-year-old Derek Miller was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Gerald Wiley.

Three other juveniles were charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the juvenile court system and were not identified.

According to the Major Case Squad, Wiley and his wife were at a gas station in Madison when he came in contact with the juveniles. Investigators said the suspects robbed Wiley and ran off.

Wiley got in his car to chase after the suspects. When he got close to them in the area of Fourth Street and Highland Avenue, Miller shot Wiley, police reported.

Wiley then crashed into a tree. When Madison police arrived, they found Wiley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Gateway Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries a short time later. His wife was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. She was expected to survive.