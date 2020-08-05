GBI says 'more than enough sufficient probable cause' after two arrests made in Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation

The agency is investigating the person who shot the video that leaked this week and said that if the facts lead them to make another arrest then they will.

Just 36 hours after getting involved in the Ahmaud Arbery investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found probable cause to arrest Gregory and Travis McMichael Thursday on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The arrests come months after the initial shooting incident happened in February which has left many people wondering, what took so long?

During a Friday morning press conference, Vic Reynolds, Director of the GBI, provided a timeline of their investigation and confirmed that a video that surfaced this week is a key piece of evidence in the case - but isn't the only one.

Reynolds says the GBI was officially requested to be involved late Tuesday evening to which it immediately accepted. He says the agency hit the ground running Wednesday morning and reviewed interviews and case files until late Thursday night.

That's when he sais the GBI hosted had a command level staff conference call, advising officials that they had "established efficient probable" cause to arrest Gregory and Travis McMichael for murder and aggravated assault.

Agents secured arrest warrants from a Glynn County judge, and around 7:45 p.m. the McMichaels were arrested without any incident. They were then turned over to Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

The GBI says this case is still active and despite the two arrests, agents will remain in the community "to go where the facts take them." Reynolds confirmed the agency is investigating the person who shot the video that leaked this week and said that if the facts lead them to make another arrest then they will do so.

The agency said that when they initially began looking into the investigation, it had already reached "a good point" by the Glynn County Police Department and that it was relatively thorough. However, Reynolds says there were "some things that needed to be done that were done yesterday....and will continue to be done."

When asked about whether or not the agency was concerned about a 10-week delay in getting involved in the case, Reynolds said, "I would be foolish to tell you things would be better if we didn't get involved sooner."

Tom Durden, the Hinesville District Attorney who is working the case also commented on the delay in arrest.

"In a perfect world the earlier you are involved the better, I was only asked to come into the case on April 14," he said. "We take what we are given and go from there and look at what has been done and go ahead forward... There were, and continues to be, some new developments in the case... can't go into those at this time."

When asked about the impact of publicity of the case Durden said public opinion is always gonna be there and they have not let that influence any decisions made during the investigation.

He was also asked about a change in court venue based on nature of the now high-profile case.

"I can't really answer, not because I don't want to, but because we are not at that point yet."

Arbery's death was recorded by a neighbor, and that video released to the public by an attorney Tuesday. The video sparked a nationwide call for action across social media and in the Southeast Georgia community.

Arbery was killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood Feb. 23. A police report says Greg McMichael, age 64, believed Arbery burglarized a nearby home under construction.

According to a police report, McMichael and his son Travis, age 34, pursued Arbery. During a confrontation caught on video, Travis McMichael's gun can be heard firing three times. Arbery died at the scene.

The McMichaels were not arrested Feb. 23, and the case stalled for weeks. Because Greg McMichael has law enforcement connections, the case was passed from the Glynn County District Attorney's Office, to the Ware County District Attorney to the Liberty County District Attorney, where it remained until two days ago.