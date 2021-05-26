Police: Man arrested after killing his wife in Georgia and leaving her body in Illinois

Tykeisha Dixon's body was found in the middle of a street just outside of Edwardsville. The discovery was one piece of an investigation that spanned the U.S.

TUKWILA, Wash. — A cross-country manhunt for a murder suspect, which included an investigation in the Metro East, has ended with an arrest in the state of Washington, police say.

Luther Henderson was arrested just outside Seattle by the Tukwila Police Department for an outstanding warrant issued by the Atlanta Police Department.

Henderson was wanted in the May 6 shooting death of Tykeisha Dixon. Atlanta police believe Henderson shot Dixon in Atlanta and then put her body in his vehicle and drove across the country.

Dixon’s body was found in the middle of a street just outside Edwardsville two days later. Madison County sheriff’s deputies and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis began investigating the homicide, releasing a description of Dixon and her tattoos. The next day, she was identified.

The Major Case Squad said family members reported Dixon missing on May 8 and she was expected to be with her husband, Luther "Luke" Henderson Jr.

Atlanta homicide unit investigators then put out a nationwide alert for law enforcement to be on the lookout for Henderson’s vehicle – and two days later they got a tip. Police in Chicago spotted the car on May 10.

Nearly two weeks later, police near Seattle announced Henderson was in custody. He’s facing a charge of felony murder and is awaiting extradition back to Atlanta.

Atlanta investigators credited the collaborative effort of agencies across the U.S. and those close to the crime scene.