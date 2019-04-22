ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man seen in security video attacking and robbing a 79-year-old man in the man's own home Friday afternoon.

Police said the victim was in his own home when he saw a man on his front porch. The man forced his way into the home on Lafayette at around 1 p.m. and pulled out a gun.

The video shows the man hitting the victim in the head with the gun before forcing him to the ground. Police said he stole the victim's cell phone and other property before running off.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not say what condition he was in.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 866-371-8477.