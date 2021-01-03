10-year-old girl shot in back while walking down street in north St. Louis County

The girl's injuries were not life-threatening, but she was taken to the hospital for treatment

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 10-year-old girl was shot in the back while walking down a street in north St. Louis County Sunday night.

Police were called to the 10000 block of Earl Drive where they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening, but she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

During their investigation, police discovered the girl was walking down the street at around 8 p.m. with another person when she was struck by gunfire. No other information about the incident was provided.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the incident. Police described the investigation as "very active" Sunday night.