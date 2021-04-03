Watch: Mom finds key evidence of her 10-year-old daughter's shooting during exclusive interview

"I'm eternally grateful my child is still alive. I never knew that bullet was still in her coat," said Jacqulyn Gilmore

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It was supposed to be an uneventful, quick trip to a neighborhood convenience store for 10-year-old Jada Hubbard and her 18-year-old cousin, but it wasn't.

"We had just started walking back home and then we heard the gunshots," said Jada.

The fourth-grader immediately saw she had been shot in her buttocks after leaving the gas station in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

"I felt the gunshot and I just took off running. I dropped everything even my shoes," the girl said.

"I was home in my kitchen and heard pop, pop. I had no idea that it happened to my daughter. My baby was victimized for no apparent reason," said Jacqulyn Gilmore, the girl's mom.

Gilmore called 911.

Paramedics rushed her daughter to a hospital.

"We got into surgery. By the grace of God, it was nothing but a flesh wound," said Gilmore.

Wednesday during an interview with 5 On Your Side, Gilmore made a startling find.

She found the bullet she says grazed her daughter inside Jada's coat.

"Oh my God, here it is!" the mom said. "It went through the back of her vinyl coat, left a hole and ended up at the bottom of her coat. I didn't think to go all the way down to the end of the coat. This coat right here was the shield that God gave my baby to protect her. I'm eternally grateful."

Police say they're still looking for the person who fired the bullet that hit the innocent child.

Jada Hubbard is the fourth kid to be shot in St. Louis County so far this year.

"There's a host of services that have been neglected in Castle Point," said Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, who represents District 4.

Newly-elected Councilwoman Webb has represented the Castle Point area for six weeks. Webb said tackling crime, citizens' safety, installing sidewalks in the area and other issues are at the top of her list.

"I'm sorry that happened to the mom's little girl. Crime has been a problem for years here. I'm going to make sure that all of the county, delegates and local government departments make Castle Point a priority," said the concerned councilwoman.

Meantime, Jacqulyn Gilmore said her daughter's close call was enough and after living in the neighborhood for just five months, she's ready to move.

"I have several daughters. I don't feel safe here," said Gilmore.

"I feel lucky, but I do want us to move," Jada said. "I want to be able to ride my bike and play outside."