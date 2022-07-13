12-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting in St. Louis

She was shot in the back of the head, according to a police report.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot late Tuesday night in St. Louis.

The shooting happened in the area of Bessie Avenue and Shreve Avenue just before midnight. According to a police report, the victim arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Police said she remains in critical condition. No other information about the shooting has been released.

According to 5 On Your Side data, there have been 482 shootings in the City of St. Louis this year, 69 of those were children 17 years old and younger and seven children have died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.