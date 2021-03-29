Girl struck by car in hit-and-run in south St. Louis

First responders said the girl was taken to the hospital, but they said her injuries were minor. They said she was 2 or 3 years old

ST. LOUIS — A young girl suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a car that then fled the scene Sunday night.

Police said the crash happened at around 8:40 Sunday night on the 3400 block of Louisiana Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

No other information about the incident was provided.