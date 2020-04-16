GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.

Officers from St. Louis County’s North County Precinct responded to a call for a shooting in the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive around 10:40 p.m. This is in Glasgow Village.

A man in his 20s was found in the street at the intersection of Balmoral Drive and Midlothian Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which police said remains very active at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

OTHER STORIES

Teenage girl shot and killed in St. Louis Tuesday night

Man charged with exchanging gunfire with Normandy police