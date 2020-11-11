Police seek man who robbed elderly woman, stole her car outside Glen Carbon Walgreens

The woman was entering the store when a man grabbed her car keys and other belongings, knocked her to the ground and then drove away in her car

GLEN CARBON, Ill. — Police are trying to identify a man who robbed an elderly woman and stole her car outside a Walgreens on Tuesday.

According to the Glen Carbon Police Department, officers responded at 10:20 a.m. to the Walgreens at 2 Cottonwood Road for a report of a strong-armed robbery and motor vehicle theft. The victim, an elderly woman, told police she was entering the store when a man grabbed her car keys and other belongings and knocked her to the ground. He got into her car and drove away southbound on Route 159.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The stolen car, a gray Ford passenger car with Illinois plates AG5501, activated a license plate reader shortly afterward on westbound Interstate 270 near Granite City.

Glen Carbon police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect or the car. A radio broadcast was issued to all St. Louis-area and Metro East departments to be on the lookout.

Police released a photo of the suspect Wednesday in hopes that someone knows who he is. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226. Anyone wishing to make an anonymous tip can call 618-391-4470.