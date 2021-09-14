St. Louis County car dealership has 4 break-ins in a month

Police say burglars are targeting dealerships

GLENDALE, Mo. — Police say burglars are hitting car dealerships, swiping cars as the vehicle market continues to surge.

Glendale Chrysler Jeep was broken into at 1 a.m. Tuesday, police say. Three or four suspects were looking for keys to vehicles when police arrived.

The dealership said the suspects broke a window in the service bay to gain access to the business.

The suspects fled in an SUV, going northbound in the southbound lanes of Lindbergh Boulevard. Officers lost sight of the suspect's SUV.

Glendale Chrysler Jeep has been the target of burglars four times in the last month. Three suspects were arrested in connection with two of those incidents.

Glendale police say it's been a trend over the last year, especially at high-end car dealerships.

Police in Creve Coeur are investigating reported burglaries at Plaza Motors Infiniti and Plaza Motors Jaguar/Land Rover in the early morning hours of Sept. 7. Police say windows were smashed, but no vehicles were taken from either location.

In June, a dealership owner shared his story with 5 On Your Side, describing a brazen burglary of a Ford pickup truck. It was broad daylight when someone was able to start the truck and drive away from Shocked Auto Source in Union.

The value of used cars skyrocketed in the pandemic. Rental car companies kept their vehicles in their fleet instead of selling them. These vehicles account for a large section of the used car market.

A shortage of computer chips is slowing the production of new cars, increasing the already-strained availability of used cars.