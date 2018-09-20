GLENDALE, Mo. — Police have released a description of the man who attacked a woman inside her own home in Glendale.

He’s described as being in his late 40s to early 50s, about 5’9” tall and weighing 170 to 220 pounds. The man has long “dirty gray” hair. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a gray t-shirt, reflective vest, work boots and “nice” black gloves, police said. He was also described as having a “raspy voice.”

Police said the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 12 at a home on the 100 block of Edwin Avenue. They said a man entered the home, attacked the woman and then ran off.

He was armed with a folding knife, police added. The woman suffered a minor injury.

RELATED: Woman attacked by random man in Glendale home

The Glendale Police Department will continue to have extra police officers patrol the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

© 2018 KSDK