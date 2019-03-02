RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Demetrius Stewart, 45. Police say Stewart was an innocent bystander, who was shot and killed while sitting in his car on Saturday outside the Tropicana Lanes in Richmond Heights.

According to the GoFundMe page, Stewart was a devoted husband of 20 years, and father of two teenage children. He was a humble gentleman and was employed with the Veteran's Administration and served as a Minister at Westside Missionary Baptist Church.

"He would encourage me," said Pastor Charles Bobo of West Side Missionary Baptist church. "He would give me scripture. He would pray for me, tell me he was praying for me."

Bobo encouraged his congregation to take action. He suggested seven-day fast with a different prayer focus on each day.

A separate bank account will be established and 100 percent of the funds collected will be used solely by the Stewart Family for any necessary expenses due to the passing of Rev. Stewart and for the creation of the Demetrius L. Stewart Memorial Scholarship for high school students.

The Demetrius Stewart Family