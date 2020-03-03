UNION, Mo. — A Bourbon man has been charged after police said he caused a crash and assaulted a 60-year-old man on Saturday.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to North Washington Avenue for a crash. Police said 32-year-old Joshua Julius intentionally caused the crash and assaulted a 60-year-old man.

A Good Samaritan saw what was happening and stopped Julius and held him at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene.

According to the police report, while Julius was being booked at the Union Police Department, he assaulted a police officer. He was then taken to the Franklin County Police Department where he also assaulted Franklin County deputies.

Julius was charged with second-degree and third-degree assault and is being held at the Franklin County Adult Detention facility on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

