Good Samaritan robbed along I-55 early Friday morning

The victim was trying to help a woman he thought was stranded.

ST. LOUIS — A man who tried helping someone stopped along the highway was carjacked early Friday morning.

A man stopped along Interstate 55 at Germania Avenue between the Carondelet and Boulevard Heights neighborhoods.

The 41-year-old man intended to help a woman on the side of the road at 1:30 a.m.

Three men suddenly appeared. The victim thought one of the men was holding a gun to his back as they announced he was being robbed.

The suspects searched his pockets, took the keys to his SUV and drove away in his vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was a gray 2015 Honda CRV.

Police are investigating.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html