3 found fatally shot in St. Louis Friday afternoon

Homicide investigators have been requested to two separate shooting scenes.

ST. LOUIS — Three people were found fatally shot Friday afternoon at two scenes in north St. Louis, police said.

St. Louis police responded to the first shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of McLaran Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard, near the North Pointe neighborhood's border with Jennings. They found two men shot inside a car.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

A minute later, officers also responded to a second shooting about 6 miles away in the 3600 block of Garfield Avenue, which is in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

A man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division was requested to both scenes. Police have not said whether they believe the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Calls will remain anonymous and are subject to a reward.

Police did not provide any further information about the incidents at this time.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.