ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was charged in St. Charles County this week after police said she installed a GPS tracker on a car in order to stalk a woman who witnessed an alleged crime months earlier.

Tierra R. Taylor, 19, was charged with harassment and stalking Tuesday after police said she installed a GPS tracker on the car of a woman who witnessed a previous incident. Taylor was charged with burglary, harassment and armed criminal action in connection with that October incident.

Taylor was charged with burglary, harassment and armed criminal action on Oct. 31, 2019, after police said she and an accomplice were found outside a home with weapons and masks. The accomplice told police they were there to kidnap and kill the person inside the house.

A probable cause statement from the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Taylor was out on bond for those crimes in December. While out on bond, Taylor installed a GPS tracker under the car of a woman considered a witness to the first crime, the statement said.

Over the next few weeks, that woman said Taylor showed up at the same place as her twice, once at Walmart and again at Cracker Barrel.

The probable cause statement said Taylor called a third person on Facetime a few weeks later and told that person about the tracker. She wanted the person to go get the tracker off the car so she could charge it, but that person refused and told the witness about the tracker.

The witness found the tracking device on her car and called police. When they arrived, police analyzed the device and found the estimated battery life was about two-and-a-half weeks, leading them to believe it was on the car about that long, the probable cause statement said.

Her bond was set at $50,000, cash only for the most recent changes. The probable cause statement said police believe she is a flight risk because she is scheduled to leave for military service in the near future.

More local news:

RELATED: 5 MLS milestones to watch in 2020, including when to expect the new team's name

RELATED: VERIFY: Where do Missouri Lottery proceeds go?

RELATED: 'He would work through pain' | Holt High School creates early graduation for student battling cancer