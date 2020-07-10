Former school security officer accused of producing child porn indicted by grand jury

Mark A. Bennett, 47 of Ferguson was indicted on one count of sexual exploitation of a child

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man who was a school security officer was indicted by a federal grand jury for pornography charges on Wednesday.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of Eastern Missouri, Mark A. Bennett, a 47-year-old Ferguson man, was indicted on one count of sexual exploitation of a child.

A spokesperson said the investigation revealed that Bennett was in possession of more than 750 videos and images of child pornography involving children who appeared to be under the age of 12.

The investigation also found he sexually abused a child who was under the age of 12 and produced child pornography by photographing his abuse of that child.

He was employed as a school security officer by the Ferguson-Florissant School District during the years he sexually abused the victim, the United States Attorney’s Office of Eastern Missouri said in a press release.

Bennett faces a minimum punishment of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Law enforcement is requesting community assistance in identifying further victims. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the St. Louis County Special Investigations Unit at 314-615-8618.