The Major Case Squad has arrested and charged two suspects in the murder of 64-year-old Roy Cedric Nash of St. Charles. At 7:11 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a house in the 1800 block of Willow Oak for a report of a man lying in the grass. He had already passed away when officers arrived.

Within four hours of the shooting, police say they were able to develop enough leads to arrest and charge Damontay’e Deangelo Perkins, 17, of St. Louis County and Verjulia Ann Watkins, a 17-year-old female from Lake St. Louis. Watkins is the granddaughter of the victim, Mr. Nash.

Perkins is charged with murder in the 2nd degree, armed criminal action, stealing of a motor vehicle and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held in lieu of a $250,000 cash only bond.

In court documents, police say Perkins admitted to shooting Nash multiple times following a verbal altercation. Police also say Perkins admitted that he stole the gun that he used to kill him from Roy Nash, on September 11th, 2018. After the shooting, Perkins stole Nash's car.

Watkins is charged with felony stealing, stealing of a motor vehicle, stealing from a person, and tampering with physical evidence.

In court documents, police say Watkins stole her grandfather’s wallet and cell phone after he was shot and tampered with evidence because she helped take the gun away from the scene.

