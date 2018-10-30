ALTON, Ill. — For three years in a row, Grinches have tried to ruin the Grandpa Gang's annual Christmas light show in Alton, Illinois.

"We're volunteers, we don't get paid and it's difficult," said Christmas Wonderland board member Al Cowgill.

Cowgill's group the "Grandpa Gang" consists of retired volunteers who put together the annual Christmas Wonderland light display at Rock Springs Park.

After 25 years and multiple thefts, Cowgill said a Thursday night robbery was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

"They stole probably 25 percent of the wire that we put out when we realized this, of course, it was a bad day but we decided then this morning that we would take it down," Cowgill said.

The bandits got away with about 2,000 feet of copper wire, which was enough to light miles and miles of displays and lights.

"We gotta get a different plan, we gotta figure out a different way to put the wire down, we gotta figure out a different way to do the park," said Cowgill.

With tears in his eyes, Cowgill, along with his friend and fellow Grandpa Gang member Tom Spahr, said they do not believe the show will go on.

Crews have already removed the wire that was left behind and will start taking down these displays while the weathers still relatively warm.

"We're all getting so old now that the amount of work we would have to do to get this place back in order... we just don't have time to do it," Spahr said.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker says the show will go on. A planned meeting Tuesday, will discuss a plan of attack to make sure this never happens again.

Rock Spring Park’s annual Christmas Wonderland is expected to open to the public the day after Thanksgiving.

