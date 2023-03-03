'A ruthless, unprovoked attack': Man receives 40-year sentence in fatal Granite City beating

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Mt. Olive man has been sentenced in the fatal beating of a man last year inside a Granite City home.
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced on Friday that Blake K. Streeb, 30, was convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison for first-degree murder. He will have to serve the full sentence.
According to a release from the state's attorney's office, on Aug. 7, 2022, Streeb attacked 25-year-old Michael Reay of Granite City inside a home on the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue.
Streeb told investigators he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time but remembered getting angry after suspecting Reay, who used a wheelchair, was pretending to need the wheelchair, the state's attorney said.
Reay died of head injuries days later at a St. Louis hospital.
“This was a ruthless, unprovoked attack that was fueled by drugs and inflicted upon a victim who was nearly incapable of defending himself,” Haine said in the release. “This conviction and sentence ensure that the public will be safe from this perpetrator’s violence. The family and loved ones of Michael have experienced unimaginable suffering, but we hope the resolution of this case allows them to have some closure.”