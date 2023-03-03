'A ruthless, unprovoked attack': Man receives 40-year sentence in fatal Granite City beating

Blake K. Streeb, 30, was convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison for first-degree murder.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Mt. Olive man has been sentenced in the fatal beating of a man last year inside a Granite City home.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced on Friday that Blake K. Streeb, 30, was convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison for first-degree murder. He will have to serve the full sentence.

According to a release from the state's attorney's office, on Aug. 7, 2022, Streeb attacked 25-year-old Michael Reay of Granite City inside a home on the 2200 block of Miracle Avenue.

Streeb told investigators he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time but remembered getting angry after suspecting Reay, who used a wheelchair, was pretending to need the wheelchair, the state's attorney said.

Reay died of head injuries days later at a St. Louis hospital.