Car crashes into Granite City home killing woman inside

Police believe the woman died from injuries after the vehicle crashed into her house. The driver was taken into custody

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A woman has died after a vehicle crashed into her Granite City home.

Granite City police officers responded to Virginia Ohren’s house on the 1900 block of Joy Avenue Monday for a report of a crash. Officers arrived to find a vehicle hit a home.

The driver was found at the scene and taken into custody.

Police found Ohren inside her home. Investigators believe she died from injuries caused by the vehicle crashing into the house. Ohren was 73 years old.

Granite City police applied for charges from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The driver will be identified when prosecutors officially file charges.