Arson caused Granite City fire that destroyed businesses, authorities say

The suspect reportedly targeted a nearby apartment complex knowing that multiple people were inside, Madison County court documents say.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A devastating fire that destroyed multiple Granite City businesses and forced an apartment's residents to evacuate was caused by arson, according to Madison County court documents.

The investigation's main suspect, 56-year-old William Jacobson, is accused of setting the fire to damage the apartment complex, the documents said. Jacobson allegedly set the fire knowing that multiple people were still inside the apartment.

Jacobson has a court appearance set for Thursday afternoon, Madison County officials told 5 On Your Side.

Along with damaging the apartment, the fire also destroyed a pet grooming business and an upholstery shop. The son of the owner of the pet salon previously told 5 On Your Side that she has run the business for more than 45 years.

“It's a part of our family at this point. I lived a part of life in this apartment building next door, so obviously it's devastating right now,” the owner's son, Jason Hall, said.

Rumors at the time of the fire were circulating among residents that the fire was set by a disgruntled former tenant. Police have not confirmed whether Jacobson was a former tenant or not.

“This is their livelihood. They don't have backup plans. We're trying to figure out how we now move forward,” Hall said.

This is a developing story. The latest details will be added as they are released.

Top St. Louis headlines