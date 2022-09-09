Person dead after shooting in Granite City Thursday

Granite City police responded to the 2700 Block of East 25th Street at about 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — An investigation is underway after Granite City police responded to an incident, resulting in one dead Thursday.

The Granite City Police Department responded at about 12:50 p.m. to the 2700 Block of East 25th Street for a call of a gunshot fired in that area.

Officers found one victim at the location and began providing aid to the victim, according to the press release from the Granite City Police Department.

The Granite City Fire Department's paramedics took over treating the victim, but the victim later died of his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Police took one person into custody at the scene, according to the release. The person's identity has not been released at this time.

Police also say there is no longer a threat to safety in the area.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

