Granite City man charged with arson, animal abuse after allegedly setting neighbor's dog on fire

The dog suffered burns to the face.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A Metro East man is facing multiple charges after police said he burned down his neighbor's fence and intentionally burned his neighbor's dog last week.

Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine charged John Turcott with one count of arson and one count of animal cruelty in connection with a Dec. 5 incident that left a dog with burns to the face.

According to the charging documents, Turcott, a 68-year-old Granite City man, threw gasoline onto his neighbor's dog, then threw something on fire at the dog. The charging documents said that caused burns to the dog's face.

Charging documents said Turcott also burned his neighbor's privacy fence, causing more than $150 in damage.