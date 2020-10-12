Granite City man charged with 6 counts of child pornography

“These kinds of crimes turn your stomach"

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — A Granite City man has been charged with possessing child pornography, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Chance M. Hay, 33, was charged with six felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Hays was charged with possessing images and videos of acts of sexual penetration and masturbation of a female child under 13 years of age, according to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office said the six counts are enhanced to Class 1 felonies because of Hay's prior conviction for child pornography in 2019.

“These kinds of crimes turn your stomach. When offenders download and view these explicit videos and images, the children are victimized all over again. We believe the facts will show Mr. Hay is a repeat offender. We will seek serious prison time,” Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said.

Hay has two active cases for the unlawful failure to register as a sex offender following his 2019 conviction.

He is currently being held at the Granite City Police Department. His bond was set at $250,000.

If convicted of the Class 1 felony, the maximum penalty is 15 years. If convicted of all six counts, Hay could be sentenced to up to 90 years.

All counts are mandatory, consecutive sentences served in the Illinois Department of Corrections.