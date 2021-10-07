Granite City man charged with possessing child pornography

Federal investigators and the Granite City Police Department conducted a search warrant at John Obenhaus III's home on Tuesday and took him into custody

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A Granite City, Illinois, man was charged with five child pornography felonies after a search warrant was conducted at his home Tuesday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

John H. Obenhaus III, 38, was charged with five counts of dissemination of child pornography as part of a law enforcement collaboration between local and federal agencies.

Federal investigators and the Granite City Police Department conducted a search warrant at Obenhaus' home on Tuesday and took him into custody. The search warrant was issued after investigators discovered evidence of child pornography.

The case will be prosecuted by Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine. Each count is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

The arrest is part of the Illinois Attorney General's office's work to investigate child pornography in Illinois. Raoul's office runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies. It is funded, in part, by a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Individuals who download and trade child pornography victimize children and their families, and the impact is felt by the entire community,” Raoul said in a press release. “My office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will continue to work with local law enforcement to identify and protect communities from these offenders.”

The task force receives CyberTips and online reports of child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A press release from Raoul's office said the task force has increased over the last few years, and it expects 2021 tips to be up 23% over 2020.