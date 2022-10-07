Granite City man found guilty in shooting death of teen in 2020

Nicholas Rickman III, 18, was found guilty on Friday for his involvement in the shooting death of a teen in 2020.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Granite City man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Madison, Illinois teen in 2020.

Nicholas Rickman III, 18, was found guilty on Friday for his involvement in the shooting.

Rickman and co-defendant, Deandre Richardson, were arrested after robbing and shooting the teen on June 4.

Granite City police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue and found a victim who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Sean D. Williams of Madison, Illinois.

According to a press release, Assistant State's Attorney Morgan Hudson noted that Rickman turned off his phone for five days following the incident. Police were attempting to locate him at that time and Rickman shaved his hair.

The case was investigated by the Granite City Police Department, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Illinois State Police and the Madison County Coroner's Office.

Rickman will be sentenced at a later date, no date has been announced at this time.

Rickman's co-defendant, Richardson, pleaded guilty earlier this year and will be sentenced at a later date.