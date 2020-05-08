Granite City man sentenced in 'senseless and tragic' fatal DUI crash

"This was a senseless and tragic reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence and the terrible harm it can cause"

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Granite City man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for driving under the influence resulting in the death of a woman.

In November 2019, Frank L. Hollenback IV was charged with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death, a class 2 felony.

On the night of Oct. 14, 2019, Dora Greer was driving to the store when her car was hit by Hollenback's car. Greer was airlifted to Saint Louis University Hospital where she passed away the next day.

Lab tests came back confirming Hollenback had fentanyl, alprazolam, amphetamine, methamphetamine and tramadol in his system at the time of the crash.

“This was a senseless and tragic reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence and the terrible harm it can cause," said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons. "An innocent victim lost her life due to the selfish, unforgivable decisions of the defendant."

He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death. The sentencing range for the count is 3-14 years. Hollenback was given 12.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Dora Greer," said First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe. "While no amount of time could ever make up for the loss of Dora’s life, hopefully this lengthy sentence will offer some comfort in knowing that her killer is being held accountable. I want to commend the Granite City Police Department and Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson for their cooperative work on this case ensuring that justice was achieved."