Suspect in custody after stabbing in Granite City

At about 1:30 a.m., police on the scene told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist a person had been stabbed and they are expected to recover

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A victim is expected to recover after being stabbed in Granite City early Wednesday.

Police officers and emergency crews responded to a house in the 2600 block of Cayuga Street. At about 1:30 a.m., police on the scene told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist that a person had been stabbed and is expected to recover.

Granite City police officers at the scene also confirmed one person was in custody at the scene.

Police have not released any other details about the incident at this time.