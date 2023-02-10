Pedestrian killed in south St. Louis hit-in-run crash

The deadly hit-and-run crash happened at the intersection of Gravois and Nebraska avenues.

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after being hit by a car in south St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Gravois and Nebraska avenues, near the QuikTrip at 2851 Gravois Avenue. The car fled the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Accident reconstruction was requested.

No other details about the victim were available as of Monday morning.

