14-year-old suspect falls down bluff running from police in St. Louis County

Police said the teen was suspected of trying to steal items from Walmart in the Gravois Bluffs shopping center

FENTON, Mo. — A 14-year-old boy fell down a bluff in the Gravois Bluffs shopping area Monday afternoon after police said he tried to steal items from a store.

St. Louis County police officers with the City of Fenton Precinct responded to a shoplifting report at 12:13 p.m. Monday at the Walmart on Gravois Bluffs Boulevard. A witness told police the teen tried to steal a cart full of electronics but ran off without the items when an employee confronted him.

Police searched the area and found the suspect. Officers said they asked the teen to stop, but he ran into the wooded area behind the businesses.

While running away from police, officers said the teen jumped a fence and fell down a bluff. The 14-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is expected to recover.

St. Louis County police have not released any other information.

Anyone who might have information on the incident should contact the City of Fenton Precinct at 636-349-8120 to speak to an officer.