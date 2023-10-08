Shooting in south St. Louis leaves 1 dead Sunday

The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his head just after 3:30 a.m.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department launched an investigation Sunday morning into a deadly shooting in south city.

Police said a victim was found with a gunshot wound to his head just after 3:30 a.m. in the area of South Compton Avenue and Potomac Street, near Gravois Park. He was unconscious and not breathing.

The Homicide Division was requested.

As of Sunday morning, police had not shared the victim's identity, what led up to the shooting or whether there were any suspects.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."